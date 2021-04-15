Moscow reports 2,455 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,455 in the past 24 hours, which is the highest tally since January 29, as follows from the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth rate stands at 0.2%. Moscow reported 1,837 new cases a day earlier.

Fifty-nine COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours. This is the highest number since February 17. So far, 17,471 fatalities have been recorded.

Meanwhile, 1,944 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, with recoveries reaching 966,781.

Currently, 71,971 people in Moscow continue treatment.