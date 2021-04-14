People arriving in Russia by any means of transport must take COVID-19 test within 3 days

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing has mandated all Russians arriving in the country by any means of transport to get tested for COVID-19 within three days of their arrival and submit the results to a special government portal, the watchdog’s press service informed on Wednesday.

Before this announcement, only people arriving to Russia by plane had to submit a COVID-19 test. This measure enters into force on April 15, the press service informed.

It is noted that before receiving the results of the test, citizens must self-isolate at their place of residence.