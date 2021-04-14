Putin’s coronavirus vaccination won’t affect his work schedule, assures Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s work schedule will not be changed after the leader got his second coronavirus vaccine shot, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday.

"No," he replied to the question whether any changes will be introduced to Putin’s schedule after he was vaccinated.

"I have just had <…> the second vaccine," the Russian president told a meeting of the Russian Geographical Society’s Board of Trustees Wednesday. "I hope everything will be fine," he added. "I don’t just hope, I am sure it will be."

Putin hoped that other members of the meeting would also follow his example, particularly out of concern for themselves and their families.

The Russian leader got the first vaccine shot on March 23. Putin and his representatives deliberately did not disclose which jab he had decided on, citing the fact that all three Russian COVID-19 vaccines are effective and safe. The president said he felt fine after the first shot, only mentioning a slight discomfort in left arm that lasted a few days. Putin said that he was going to get vaccinated in late March.

Russia has currently authorized three vaccines developed domestically, Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac. All three jabs require two shots to complete the inoculation procedure.