Moscow reports 1,837 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 1,837 in the past 24 hours reaching 1,053,768, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.
According to the crisis center, the relative growth rate stands at 0.18%. Moscow reported 1,782 COVID-19 cases a day earlier.
Fifty-two coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, with fatalities rising to 17,412.
Meanwhile, 1,751 patients recovered. In total, 964,837 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic. Currently, 71,519 people in the Russian capital continue treatment.