Study of Sputnik V in Italy to begin after regulator’s approval

ROME, April 13. /TASS/. Research of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine combined with other vaccines against coronavirus will begin after the study protocol is approved by the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), Health Director of the Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases Francesco Vaia told journalists on Tuesday.

"Today we signed the most important memorandum on scientific cooperation with the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Russian colleagues will arrive after [completing] all bureaucratic procedures. In the near future we will submit to the AIFA the study protocol for approval," he said.

The director added that he received assurances by the AIFA of its interest in supporting this study. He characterized this study as an experimental one and noted that it may become "a scientific response to those who have doubts about vaccines." According to him, it will take about two months to get the first results.

"We pursue a dual purpose. [The first one is] the exchange of biologic materials in order to determine the efficacy of Sputnik against variants - the South African, the British and the Brazilian strains that we isolated. The second goal is to study whether the efficacy may be increased with a second dose of another vaccine. Even if we can state with confidence that all vaccines are safe, our duty is to provide a scientific answer," the director explained.

"We view this as an additional weapon in fighting the pandemic. We should overcome the logic of patents and geopolitics, the vaccine should be available to everyone," he concluded.