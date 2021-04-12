Two serious malaria cases imported to Russia from Tanzania in 2021 - sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Two serious malaria cases have been imported to Russia from Tanzania in 2021, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Monday.

"The coronavirus situation in Tanzania is not stable, but, at the same time, <…> in 2020 alone, when migration was rather limited, eleven malaria cases were brought to Russia from Tanzania. Two more cases with severe forms of the disease were imported this year," she said, adding that the decision to suspend air service with Russia was motivated by healthcare considerations.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said earlier that air service with Tanzania would be suspended from April 15 to June 1.

According to the latest statistics, around 136.1 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 2.9 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 4,649,710 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,272,165 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 103,263 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.