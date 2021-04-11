Russia reports over 8,700 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 8,702 over the past day, reaching 4,641,390, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

The growth rate stood at 0.19% in relative terms.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the Tuva Republic, the Altai Republic (0.01%), the Magadan Region and the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%).

Some 694 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 574 in the Moscow Region, 239 in the Rostov Region, 236 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 198 in the Samara Region.

Currently, 272,895 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 337 over the past day versus 402 a day earlier and the total death toll hit 102,986.

The mortality rate in relative terms remained at 2.22%, according to the crisis center.

Some 56 coronavirus deaths were registered in Moscow, 39 in the Samara Region, 19 in St. Petersburg, 12 in the Krasnodar Region, the Krasnoyarsk Region, the Altai Region and 11 in the Voronezh Region.

Recoveries

Some 7,230 people recovered from COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,265,509.

The share of recoveries remained at 91.9% of all those infected.

Over the past day, 1,388 patients recovered in Moscow, 432 in the Moscow Region, 278 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 215 in the Samara Region, 211 in the Voronezh Region and 201 in the Rostov Region.

Situation in Moscow

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases grew by 2,090 over the past day, while the total caseload has hit 1,048,316 since the start of the pandemic.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate in COVID-19 cases stood at 0.2%. The previous day, some 2,006 cases were recorded.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 56 coronavirus patients died in the Russian capital, bringing the total death toll to 17,248.

As many as 1,388 people were discharged from hospitals, while the total number of recoveries has reached 960,171 since the start of the pandemic. Currently, some 70,897 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in Moscow.