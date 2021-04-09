Russia’s COVID-19 inoculation rates related to specific national features, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Public interest in getting inoculated against coronavirus in Russia is growing yet this is happening gradually, and not by leaps and bounds. This is due to Russia’s national specifics, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted.
In response to a question as to why vaccination rates in Russia lag behind some other large countries, the Kremlin official noted, "the population’s interest in the vaccine, and its understanding of the necessity of getting inoculated is rising, albeit gradually, but it is there."
"We simply have a different dynamic," he added. "Yes, here the interest is not being manifested in leaps and bounds but is growing gradually. Perhaps, this is some sort of distinctiveness that we have," the spokesman contended.
He added that there is no boom in demand for vaccines right now in Russia. "Regions practically do not register a shortage of vaccines, that is, [a situation] where demand is significantly out of proportion in relation to supply," the Kremlin press secretary pointed out. He also noted that "timely deliveries" of the jabs are guaranteed nationwide.