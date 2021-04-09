Russia’s COVID-19 inoculation rates related to specific national features, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Public interest in getting inoculated against coronavirus in Russia is growing yet this is happening gradually, and not by leaps and bounds. This is due to Russia’s national specifics, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted.

In response to a question as to why vaccination rates in Russia lag behind some other large countries, the Kremlin official noted, "the population’s interest in the vaccine, and its understanding of the necessity of getting inoculated is rising, albeit gradually, but it is there."