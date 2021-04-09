Russian PM calls for stepping up fight against coronavirus ahead of holiday season

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia needs to step up the fight against the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the May holiday season, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting on vaccine production and distribution on Friday.

"Thirty European countries and other states saw a new wave of cases in the past week and additional measures need to be taken to prevent a new wave of infections, especially because the May holiday season is coming and many people plan to go on vacation, particularly to other countries," the prime minister pointed out.