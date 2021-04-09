Russian PM calls for stepping up fight against coronavirus ahead of holiday season

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia needs to step up the fight against the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the May holiday season, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting on vaccine production and distribution on Friday.
"Thirty European countries and other states saw a new wave of cases in the past week and additional measures need to be taken to prevent a new wave of infections, especially because the May holiday season is coming and many people plan to go on vacation, particularly to other countries," the prime minister pointed out.
Mishustin emphasized the need "to reduce the risk of more aggressive coronavirus strains, which haven’t been studied enough, being imported in the country." "Experts are working to figure out how effective our vaccines are against new strains," he added.
The Russian prime minister stressed that the authorities continued to closely monitor the coronavirus situation.