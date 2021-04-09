Easter Bunny’s White House visit, pharaohs on parade, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Easter Bunny’s White House visit, strolling sheep, pharaohs on parade
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
US President Joe Biden addressed the nation with an Easter message on the balcony of the White House. Jill Biden plucked a flower from a balcony arrangement and handed it to a rabbit, in a costume that was dressed by the military assistant to the President of the United States, Brandon Westling, Washington, April 5© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Women wear fancy dress costumes during the Grelka Fest 2021 event at the Sheregesh ski resort, Kemerovo region, April 3© Maxim Kiselev/TASS
A medical worker delivers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to the mascot of HC SKA St Petersburg at a temporary COVID-19 vaccination site at the Ice Palace, St. Petersburg, April 6© Peter Kovalev/TASS
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov of the ISS Expedition 65 prime crew visit the Baikonur Cosmodrome History Museum, Kazakhstan, April 4© Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre/TASS
The restored Codex Marianus is shown in the Pashkov House during the 5th international academic and research seminar, Moscow, April 5© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar greet each other during a meeting, New Delhi, April 6© Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS
English Wimborne-Minster's herald Chris Brown leads a sheep through a miniature model of the city to announce its reopening to visitors after coronavirus restrictions ease, Wimborne Minster, April 7© PA Images via Reuters Connect
Flooded road in the Nizhny Novgorod region, April 7© The Nizhny Novgorod Region Branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry/TASS
Texas ranger officer helps Mexican migrants get off the inflatable boat, Texas, April 5© REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Clergyman and servers arrive for the Easter Sunday Mass celebrated by Primate of the Hungarian Catholic Church, Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, Cardinal Peter Erdo, Esztergom, April 4© EPA-EFE/Marton Monus
Burning bus against the background of police cars, Belfast, April 7© REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Pharaoh's Golden Parade, Cairo, April 3© EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
