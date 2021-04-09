Moscow reports 2,421 daily COVID-19 cases, record high since January 30

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,421 in the past 24 hours. This is the highest number since January 30, as follows from the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.2%. In total, 1,044,220 people in the Russian capital have contracted the disease, according to the crisis center.

Moscow reported 57 daily COVID-19 deaths. The number of fatalities has risen to 17,139.

Meanwhile, 1,989 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, with total recoveries reaching 957,137. Currently, 69,944 people in Moscow continue treatment.