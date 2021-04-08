Moscow reports over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,024 over the past day versus 1,585 a day earlier, and the total case tally hit 1,041,799, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.2%.

Over the past day, Moscow registered 55 deaths from COVID-19, and the total death toll in the Russian capital climbed to 17,082, according to the crisis center.

As many as 1,746 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, and the total number of recoveries reached 955,148. Currently, 69,569 people are undergoing treatment in Moscow.