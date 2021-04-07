Oncology service successfully weathered COVID-19 pandemic, Putin says

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his greetings to participants and organizers of the 12th Congress of Oncologists and Radiologists of the CIS and Eurasia, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Association of Directors of Centers and Institutes of Oncology and Radiology of the CIS and Eurasian Countries (ADIOR of the CIS and Eurasia). The telegram was published on the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

"One can confidently say that the national oncology service has successfully passed serious trials, linked with the coronavirus epidemic, and is now doing a lot to provide more effective medical treatment," the telegram said.

The president noted that impressive successes in prevention, early detection and treatment of oncological diseases were attained largely thanks to the talent, energy and competence of prominent scientist Nikolai Trapeznikov who was one of the founders of the ADIOR of the CIS and Eurasia.

"I am pleased to note that the current generation of oncologists and healthcare organisers cherish and expand the immensely rich academic and creative legacy of their mentor and accomplish challenging tasks in a worthy manner. This also happened in 2020 when Russia and the entire world faced new global challenges," the head of state added.

The Russian president expressed confidence that the congress will be productive and the participants will exchange research results, accumulated experience, as well as discuss a wide range of professional issues on its online platform.

The 12th Congress of Oncologists and Radiologists of the CIS and Eurasia is being held in Moscow on April 7-9.