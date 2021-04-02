14,171 deaths in February in Russia caused by coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in February in Russia was down by 37.7% on January, with the coronavirus being confirmed as the primary cause of death in 14,171 cases, as follows from the data of the Russian State Statistics Committee released on Friday.
According to these data, coronavirus was a presumed cause of death in 2,405 cases. Apart from that, the virus had a serious impact on the lethal outcome but was not its direct cause in 1,954 cases and had no relation to the death, despite the diagnosed Covid-19, in 5,839 cases.
Thus, a total of coronavirus-associated deaths amounted to 24,368, or by 35.7% down on January, when, according to official statistics, as many as 37,878 patients with diagnosed Covid-19 died, including cases when coronavirus had no influence on the death.
Meanwhile, according to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, coronavirus killed 12,836 people in February. Notably, the crisis center counts only those cases when Covid-19 is the primary confirmed cause of death.