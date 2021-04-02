14,171 deaths in February in Russia caused by coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in February in Russia was down by 37.7% on January, with the coronavirus being confirmed as the primary cause of death in 14,171 cases, as follows from the data of the Russian State Statistics Committee released on Friday.

According to these data, coronavirus was a presumed cause of death in 2,405 cases. Apart from that, the virus had a serious impact on the lethal outcome but was not its direct cause in 1,954 cases and had no relation to the death, despite the diagnosed Covid-19, in 5,839 cases.