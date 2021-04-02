Russia documents 8,792 daily COVID-19 cases

Too early to cancel obligatory mask use in Russia, expert says

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 8,792, bringing the total to 4,563,056, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth of new infections decreased to 0.19%.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 9,832 to 4,186,251 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

According to data from the crisis center, 91.7% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 1,037 recoveries were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 499 in the Moscow Region, 318 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 251 in the Stavropol Region and 226 in the Voronezh Region.

Fatalities

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia rose by 400 in the past 24 hours compared to 383 on the previous day, taking the total to 99,633, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Friday.

In particular, St. Petersburg recorded 29 fatalities followed by the Rostov Region (27), the Voronezh Region (20), the Moscow Region (12), the Krasnodar Region (12) and the Krasnoyarsk Region (12).

The provisional lethality stands at 2.18%.