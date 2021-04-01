Moscow says EU reaction to statement on vaccine suggests painful issue for Europe

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. The European Union’s reaction to a statement by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) on attempts to discredit the Russian vaccine suggests that this issue is painful for European officials, the SVR press office said in a statement on Thursday.

"The press office of the Foreign Intelligence Service drew attention to the fact that a statement by the SVR of Russia of March 30 on the European Union’s approach towards the population’s vaccination was not left unnoticed in the European Union. A EU representative refused to admit that some European officials’ attempts to discredit the Russian coronavirus vaccine posed a threat to the health and life of hundreds of thousands of Europeans," says the statement of the press office signed by its head Sergei Ivanov.

"We consider this EU reaction as evidence that we touched upon an issue painful for the European Union. Brussels found no substantive arguments and only noted that in our statement there were no "references to any sources that would confirm these accusations," the statement says.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, like any special service that values its reputation, "treats its sources with quite due care and can vouch for the authenticity of their information," the SVR press office said.