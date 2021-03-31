WHO records over 509,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 worldwide

GENEVA, March 31. /TASS/. More than 509,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, which pushed a total number of infections to 125.87 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 8,800 to surpass 2.79 million.

As of 15.46 Moscow time on March 31, as many as 127,877,462 coronavirus cases and 2,796,561 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 509,746 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 8,855.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

Europe accounts for more than 45% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (230,467 cases). South and North America goes second (149,102 cases) followed by South East Asia (63,837).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (30,030,084), followed by Brazil (12,573,615), India (12,149,335), Russia (4,545,095), France (4,510,740), the UK (4,341,740), Italy (3,561,012), Turkey (3,277,880), Spain (3,270,825), Germany (2,808,873), Colombia (2,389,779), and Argentina (2,322,611).