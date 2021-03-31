Kremlin currently unable to fix the Russian population recession, says spokesman

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Kremlin is concerned with the recession of the Russian population in the country, but is unable to fix the situation due to objective reasons at this moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Wednesday, commenting on a number of media reports on this issue.

"This is definitely a problem. Overall, the demographic situation is in a very bad shape at this moment. We take very intensive measures to mitigate these demographic pits as much as possible. But the demography is a very complicated thing, and we have so far been unable to fix it completely due to objective reasons," Peskov said, adding that the demographic situation varies between regions.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin did not analyze why the Russian population recedes in particular.

"I don’t know, the Kremlin had no deep analysis of this issue," the spokesman confessed.