Russia reports over 8,200 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 8,275 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a new low since September 29, and the total case tally hit 4,545,095, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

In relative terms, the growth rate stood at 0.18%.

Moscow confirmed 1,286 daily COVID-19 cases. Some 715 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 584 in the Moscow Region, 283 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 239 in the Rostov Region and 204 in the Voronezh Region.

The number of the so-called active cases (patients who are undergoing treatment now) has dropped to 280,073, a new low since mid-October 2020, according to the crisis center.

Recoveries

Russia has documented 10,176 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovery count to 4,166,172, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, the share of those recovered reached 91.7% of the total case count.

In the past 24 hours, 1,537 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Moscow, 978 in St. Petersburg, 455 in the Moscow Region, 350 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 263 in the Rostov Region and 211 in the Astrakhan Region.

Fatalities

Russia recorded 408 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 409 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday. The total death toll has climbed to 98,850.

In particular, 37 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 24 in the Rostov Region, 20 in the Altai Region, 14 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 13 in the Moscow Region.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality stands at 2.17%.