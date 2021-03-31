Red Cross concerned by humanitarian impact of sanctions — spokesperson

GENEVA, March 31. /TASS/. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is concerned by the humanitarian impact that sanctions have on the population of affected countries, ICRC spokesperson Ruth Hetherington told TASS.

When asked whether unilateral sanctions, imposed on Syria by several states, should be lifted or suspended amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, she replied: "As an independent, impartial, and neutral organization, we always have concerns over the humanitarian consequences of sanctions as they may adversely affect the humanitarian situation of the population of the target states."

In her words, "considerations of humanity must be prioritized."

"States must take steps, such as humanitarian exemptions, to mitigate any negative impact of sanctions on impartial humanitarian action," the spokesperson continued.

She went on to say that "millions more Syrians have been pushed into poverty since the start of the pandemic in 2020."

The economic toll of the conflict is devastating and has reached every corner of Syria, as "90% of Syrians now live below the international poverty line (1.25 dollars/day)," Hetherington said. Prior to the pandemic, the figure stood at 80%.

"This is happening amid the worst economic crisis since the conflict began, compounded by sanctions and a global COVID-19 pandemic," she added.

The spokesperson cited an ICRC survey, which revealed that 89% of Syrians interviewed by the organization said their livelihoods had been negatively affected either by losing their jobs or by reducing their revenues and alternative sources of income, due to precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

ICRC President Peter Maurer, who visited Syria last week, called upon the global community to find new approaches and long-term solutions for this country.