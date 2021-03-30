Mass vaccination plan may be accomplished earlier than August, says health minister

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko believes that the plan for vaccinating 60% of adult Russians by August 2021 is pessimistic, because the target can be achieved much earlier.

"We plan to do this by August, but this is probably a pessimistic forecast. Under an optimistic scenario we will be able to do this much faster," Murashko said on Russia’s TV Channel One.

Earlier, the chief of the consumer rights watchdog Anna Popova said that vaccination in Russia must be organized in a way that will ensure herd immunity by the beginning of the autumn epidemic season.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that for this the authorities planned to vaccinate 68.6 million, or 60% of Russians above 18 years of age, excluding those who have recovered from the disease. Later she said that herd immunity might be achieved in August.