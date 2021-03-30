Ronaldo’s captain armband to be auctioned in Serbia to help treat child

BELGRADE, March 30. /TASS/. Cristiano Ronaldo’s captain armband, which he aggressively hurled on the pitch during the recent match between Serbia and Portugal in Belgrade, is set to be auctioned in Serbia, while the funds from the purchase will be used for treatment of a six-month-old child, Serbia’s national TV reported Tuesday.

On March 28, Serbia and Portugal drew 2-2 in the 2022 World Cup qualification tournament. The match was controversial because referees failed to count Ronaldo’s goal as the ball crossed the goal post line before Serbia’s defender kicked it away.

After Ronaldo failed to convince referees that he scored a goal, he hurled his captain armband on the pitch of the Belgrade stadium and left the field, loudly expressing his disagreement. One of the stadium workers picked up the armband, his name is not disclosed. He decided to give the piece of memorabilia to charity.