Moscow documents 1,291 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Moscow has documented 1,291 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The overall number of cases in the Russian capital has reached 1,025,454, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The daily increase rate has reached 0.13%. The day before, 1,612 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow.

In the past 24 hours, Moscow documented 56 deaths from the novel coronavirus, and the overall death toll reached 16,603 (1.62%).

Meanwhile, 1,165 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, with 943,201 patients recovering in Moscow in total. Currently, there are 65,650 active COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital.