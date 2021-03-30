Kremlin anticipates tougher crackdown on corruption in Russia

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The fight against corruption in Russia will get tougher and society needs to develop zero tolerance to this scourge, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper published on Tuesday.

"The fight against corruption has become an integral part of public service. We will clearly take tougher action here," he stressed. At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that everyday corruption, "where big money is involved," "is far worse."

All in all, in Peskov’s words, "people need to stop paying bribes to prevent bribery." "In order to fight this scourge, society needs to develop zero tolerance towards corruption, but we have been failing at that," the press secretary noted. "The law should not allow double interpretation or breed corruption by setting impossible conditions. It takes time, society needs to be ready for that. It will take generations to achieve that goal," Peskov said.

When asked if a special application for anonymous reports about corruption, similar to the one that exists in China, could be launched in Russia, the Kremlin spokesman noted that it would be misused in many cases. "People would start squealing on others like nobody's business," he noted.

Peskov emphasized that not a single country has been able to defeat corruption. "We can see European countries, China and the United States carry out investigations and hand down convictions to top government officials," he pointed out.