Russia records another 8,711 coronavirus cases

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate has dropped to 0.19%.

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,711 to 4,528,543 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

The rate is the lowest in the Nenets autonomous region (0%), the Tuva and Magadan regions (0.01%) and the Altai region (0.03%).

In particular, 697 coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 595 in the Moscow region, 291 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 242 in the Rostov region, and 205 in the Voronezh region.

There are currently 284,102 active coronavirus cases in Russia.