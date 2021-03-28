Oversight commissioners visit Navalny after complaints about medical treatment

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Members of the Public Oversight Commission in Russia’s Vladimir Region visited penal colony No. 2, where Alexey Navalny is serving his sentence, following his complaint about poor quality medical treatment, the Civic Chamber said on its website.

Earlier, lawyer Olga Mikhailova, who visited Navalny in the penal colony, told TASS that the inmate had strong pain in the back and was unable to put weight on one leg. The regional penitentiary service department said Navalny had undergone a routine medical examination, which found his condition satisfactory.

"Today we visited the colony and met with Alexey Navalny in order to learn about problems with his health and the provision of medical treatment," according to a statement by Chair of the Public Oversight Commission Vyacheslav Kulikov. During the discussion Navalny complained about pain in his leg and asked for assistance in getting injections to treat this pain.

According to him, Navalny could walk and did not voice any other complaints. The commission’s members confirmed that the request for injections had been officially registered. "We asked doctors to pay attention to this and in case of the need to carry out an additional medical checkup," Kulikov said.

A court in Moscow on February 2 sustained a request from the federal penitentiary service FSIN to replace a 3.5-year suspended prison term handed to Navalny in the Yves Rocher case with a real one due to numerous violations. The lawyer said Navalny was to spend in the penal colony a little more than two and a half years. He had been transferred to penal colony No. 2 in Pokrov from the Kolchugino detention center.