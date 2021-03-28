Russia’s COVID-19 spread rate rises to 1.01

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus spread rate rose to 1.01 on Sunday, surpassing 1 for the first time since March 22, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

Three out of ten country’s regions with the largest COVID-19 caseload reported that the spread rate had exceeded 1. In the Rostov Region it reached 1.01, in the Voronezh Region - 1.02, and in Moscow the figure surged to 1.26, a new high since March 16.

In the Krasnoyarsk Region the coronavirus spread rate reached 0.99, in the Moscow Region - 0.98, in the Irkutsk Region - 0.96, in the Arkhangelsk Region - 0.95, in the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 0.94, in the Sverdlovsk Region - 0.92. In St. Petersburg, where the number of new cases has been declining, the spread rate remained at 0.9.

The coronavirus spread rate indicates the average number of people that one person can infect before isolation. Along with other criteria, this figure is used to determine, whether the regions are ready to lift the restrictive measures introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Currently, the spread rate is applied in terms of the decisions on the resumption of regular international passenger traffic. According to Russia’s sanitary watchdog’s recommendations, the country can open the borders for a particular state if the COVID-19 spread rate there does not exceed 1 within a week.