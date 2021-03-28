Protests in Belarus will continue, but with less intensity than in fall of 2020 — expert

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Although the protest movement in Belarus will step up its activities this spring after a winter lull, rallies are unlikely to be as intense as in the fall of 2020, Deputy Director of the Institute of CIS Studies Vladimir Zharikhin told TASS.

"Anyway, President Alexander Lukashenko is no longer worried and does not rush to fulfill the promises that he had made, including constitutional amendments, and, more importantly, early elections," he said. "And this creates certain conditions for the opposition to step up its activities."

In his words, "protests will gain momentum" this spring as the weather continues to improve.

At the same time, according to Zharikhin, this year's rallies are unlikely to match those that took place in the fall of 2020.

"The issue of elections simply became less acute with time. A failure to fulfill promises can be a factor that spurs protest activities, but it can’t be as disappointing as election results. That is why, apparently, the protests will not be that intense," the analyst continued.

He went on to say that although certain changes may eventually be introduced to the country’s constitution, they are unlikely to be as drastic as the opposition wants them to be. "And the issue of early elections has been removed from the agenda, as a matter of fact," he added.

On August 9, presidential elections took place in Belarus. incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, securing over 80% of votes, followed by opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who received 10.12% of votes. Tikhanovskaya refused to recognize the election outcome and left the country. Mass protests engulfed Belarus after the outcome was announced, which initially led to clashes with the police. Minor local protests continue up to this day, but the opposition urges its supporters to resume large-scale protests and rallies later this spring.

The head of the Belarusian security service, KGB, earlier said that law-enforcers had received "reliable information" that "attempts to destabilize situation in the country" would be organized on March 25-27 and were ready to quell any unrest.