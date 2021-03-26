Russia records 9,167 new coronavirus cases

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate is 0.2%.

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 9,167 to 4,501,859 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

The rate is the lowest in the Tuva region (0.01%), the Sakhalin region (0.04%), the Magadan region and the Jewish autonomous region (0.05%).

In particular, 782 coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 559 in the Moscow region, 326 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 242 in the Rostov region and 209 in the Voronezh region.

There are currently 284,681 active coronavirus cases in Russia.