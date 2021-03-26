Effort to return Russian children from Iraqi prisons officially over — commissioner

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russia’s children’s rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova has declared the effort to return Russian children from Iraqi prisons to be officially over, her press service said.

At a meeting with Iraq’s ambassador to Russia Abdulrahman Hamid Al-Hussaini on Thursday, Kuznetsova "informed that the effort to return underage Russians from Iraqi prisons has been officially complete as of now, with no information received about other Russian children staying there," the press service said.

At the same time, Kuznetsova’s office has information "about possible presence of underage Russian citizens on the territory of Iraq." The ombudsperson handed over relevant information to the Iraqi diplomat and asked him to provide possible assistance in the search of those children.

Russia’s children’s rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova said in December 2020 that a total of 255 children have been returned from hotspots of armed conflicts in the Middle East: 255 from Iraq and 133 from Syria. A total of 11 special flights were organized for the purpose.

The problem of Russian children in Iraq and Syria emerged after certain Russian citizens left the country to join the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia). They concluded marriages and fathered children, or brought their wives and children with them. Many of those children were orphaned as a result of hostilities. In 2017, terrorists started sending them to militant training camps for indoctrination and combat training, expecting that one day they would join their ranks. The active work to return those children to Russia from conflict zones began upon instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin.