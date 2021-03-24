Oncological patients go through vaccination without side effects, says expert

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Patients with oncological diseases cope with vaccination against the novel coronavirus practically without any side effects, the chief oncologist of Russia’s Health Ministry, General Director of the National Medical Research Center of Radiology, Andrei Kaprin, has said.

"Before vaccination each patient must go to see the oncologist. I believe that the correct decision will be made. In case of prolonged stabilization and remission our patients, as we have been able to see, cope with vaccination well enough, without any side effects," Kaprin told an online news conference.

Earlier, the director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, said that the vaccine Sputnik V had no counterindications for use in patients with oncological diseases, except for those undergoing a course of chemotherapy.