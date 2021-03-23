With pandemic receding, Covid-19 patients number in Russia still big, says health minister

"The coronavirus infection has somewhat receded but the number of patients undergoing treatment is still big," he said in an interview with the Rpssiya-24 television channel.

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Covid-19 pandemic has somewhat receded in Russia but the number of people undergoing treatment against the coronavirus infection is still big, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

According to the minister, around 380,000 patients are currently undergoing treatment against the coronavirus infection, including 130,000 in hospitals. "We see that patients older than 60, especially those having endocrine and cardio-vascular diseases or overweight problems, develop most severe forms of the disease. So, the best way to make oneself safe is to get vaccinated. We call on people to do it as soon as possible," he said.

To date, 4,474,610 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,088,045 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 95,818 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.