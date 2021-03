MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia has confirmed 8,457 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Tuesday. This is the lowest figure since September 29, 2020.

The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.19%. In total, 4,474,610 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Russia since the start of the pandemic.