Chumakov Center to manufacture up to 500,000 vaccine doses a month in April-May

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Chumakov enter plans to increase production of its CoviVac coronavirus vaccine up to 500,000 doses a month in April-May, Aidar Ishmukhametov, the Center’s director general and a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said on Monday.

"We plan next month to expand production to 500,000 a month," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Ishmukhametov, abound 100,000 dose have already been manufactured.

By today, three anti-coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia. They are Sputnik V (Gam-covid-vac), developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus; Epivaccorona, an epitopic vaccine developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnologyl; and CiviVac, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Science.