Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 455,000 in past day, WHO reports

GENEVA, March 22. /TASS/. More than 455,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 122.99 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

As of 17:59 Moscow time on March 22, as many as 122,992,844 novel coronavirus cases and 2,711,071 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 455,964 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,291.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 41% of the COVID-19 daily tally (189,752 cases). Next are Europe (158,026 cases), and Southeast Asia (54,164 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (29,497,998), Brazil (11,950,459), India (11,646,081), Russia (4,466,153), the United Kingdom (4,296,587), France (4,211,410), Italy (3,376,376), Spain (3,206,116), Turkey (3,013,122), Germany (2,667,225), Colombia (2,331,187), and Argentina (2,241,739).