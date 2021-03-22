CoviVac vaccine has export potential, but vaccination in Russia priority, says developer

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The CoviVac vaccine, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences, has an export potential, but first of all it is necessary to ensure vaccination in Russia, the Center's Director General Aidar Ishmukhametov told TASS on Monday.

"Today we must provide our country [with the vaccine]. <...> and then it will depend on the Health Ministry and, possibly, the government. Naturally, we have such plans (to export CoviVac - TASS), and the quality of our vaccine and of previous vaccines has export potential. As you know, we supply [our vaccines] to 52 countries, our brand is known in this regard. But the decision on specific supplies will be made after the problem is solved in Russia," Ishmukhametov said.

He confirmed that the plans to produce 10 mln doses of CoviVac per year are realistic.

"These are the plans that we announced, respectively, they are realistic. We have already made 100,000 doses that are in the warehouse and will go to the general distribution. Starting next month, we will increase these volumes," he said.

On March 19, Russia registered its third coronavirus vaccine named CoviVac developed by the Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products

CoviVac is an inactivated whole-virion vaccine. Whole-virion vaccines are based either on artificially weakened viruses incapable of causing a disease or killed (inactivated) viruses.

Chumakov Center

The Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products of Russian Academy of Sciences was created on the basis of the Institute of Poliomyelitis and Virus Encephalitis of the USSR Academy of Medical Sciences. Member of the USSR Academy of Medical Sciences Mikhail Chumakov was the Institute’s founder and first director until 1972. Today, the Chumakov Center is one of the world’s leading research facilities in the area of medical virology.