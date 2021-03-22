Sputnik V can be promptly upgraded as new coronavirus strains appear, developer says

YAROSLAVL, March 22. /TASS/. The anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V can be very quickly upgraded to match new strains of the coronavirus, if need be, the Gamaleya Center’s Deputy CEO Denis Logunov, who leads the vaccine development group, told the media on Monday.

"We monitor all strains that there exist in Russia’s territory and the way the serum of vaccinated patients interacts with the new strains. Of course, we feel the pulse, figuratively speaking. Should we identify some new strain that requires optimizing or improving the vaccine, we can do that very quickly," Logunov said.

Speaking at a vaccination conference President Vladimir Putin held earlier on Monday, Logunov stressed the importance of monitoring various coronavirus strains and the effectiveness of the existing vaccines.

"From a researcher’s standpoint I believe that it is extremely important to monitor all virus strains that we have and the effectiveness of the vaccines at least at the level of screening the response of vaccinated patients’ serums to new strains. I believe that this is very important work," he said.