Russia’s Covivac vaccine to enter public consumption in March

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The Covivac vaccine, developed in the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center, should enter public consumption in March, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said Monday.

"The initial batches will be released for public consumption before the end of this month," he said, adding that the current production capabilities make it possible to produce 775,000 doses in the first half of 2021. Meanwhile, a production capability upgrade is scheduled, which should make it possible to produce at least 10 million doses before the end of this year, the Minister underscored.