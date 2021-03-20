Russian businessman in US pleads guilty to 3 indictment counts out of 50

NEW YORK, March 20. /TASS/. Leonid Teyf, a former deputy head of the Voentorg company, pleaded guilty to bribery, visa fraud and tax charges in the United States, according to documents uploaded to the database of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

In line with the documents, Teyf pleaded guilty to three indictment counts out of 50 in total. Among other things, he admitted giving a bribe of $10,000 to a Department of Homeland Security Official in an attempt to have a third person deported from the United States. Also, Teyf pleaded guilty to providing false information in his immigration visa while entering the US territory in 2018, and to filing a false tax return in 2012.

The documents contain no mention of Teyf’s possible punishment. The remaining 47 counts of indictment against Teyf, his wife and other suspects in the case will be dropped.

The verdict is scheduled to take place in September. Teyf will remain in custody until then.

Teyf entered the United States in 2010. According to case materials, he had real estate in North Carolina. He and his wife were arrested in December 2018. The events mentioned in the indictment took place between 2010 and 2012, when Teyf served as a deputy director of Voentorg, a company that contracted with the Russian Ministry of Defense to provide goods and services to the Russian military.