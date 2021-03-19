About 80% of children with cancer in Russia recover, says health minister

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. There are more cases of recovery among children with cancer than among adults, about 80% of children recover, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"Children are significantly more likely to recover from oncological diseases than adults. On the whole, about 80% of patients recover. Due to this, there is rather justified hope for a long and healthy life, and we need to carefully estimate the potential long-term risks of treatment and effects of therapy, and be especially selective when it comes to choosing treatment methods, both radiation therapy and medical treatment," he said during a session of the council of Russian lawmakers.

Murashko added that today, it is necessary to move towards personalized prevention and treatment of diseases. "The main concept of development of patient monitoring from birth to a certain age comes down to forming a medical profile of patients within all insured Russian patients in order to move towards that, and right now, the ministry is actively carrying out this work," he concluded.