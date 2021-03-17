Russia holds over 116 mln COVID-19 tests

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian medics have held over 116 mln COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing informed on Wednesday.

"The Russian Federation has held over 116 mln coronavirus tests," the message by the watchdog’s press service informed. In the past 24 hours, 274,000 tests have been carried out.

According to the watchdog, about 493,000 people are under medical supervision on suspicion of having contracted COVID-19.