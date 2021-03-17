Lavrov congratulates TASS CEO Sergey Mikhailov on 50th birthday

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov congratulated TASS CEO Sergey Mikhailov, who turns 50 on Wednesday, noting his professionalism and profound understanding of journalism.

"On behalf of the Foreign Ministry’s team and in my personal capacity, I congratulate you on the occasion of a jubilee. On the Smolenskaya Square, you have the reputation of an experienced leader, of a true professional with vast knowledge of all peculiarities of modern journalism," the minister’s congratulatory letter reads.

Lavrov emphasized that thanks to Mikhailov’s work, TASS "retains its honest name, and rightfully enjoys good reputation both in Russia and abroad."

"We appreciate the established friendly ties with you. We count on further development and strengthening of our fruitful cooperation aimed at efficient media coverage of Russia’s foreign policy, at strengthening its position in the global media space," Russia’s top diplomat added.

He also wished Mikhailov "good health, prosperity, new achievements and all the best."

Sergey Mikhailov was born on March 17, 1971. He has been leading TASS since September 17, 2012. He is a co-founder of the Russian Association of Public Relations, and a member of the Russian Journalist Union. In 2018, Mikhailov received Presidential Gratitude. On March 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the TASS CEO with the Order of Friendship.