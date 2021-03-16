Russians cut their expenses in 2020 at record rate over past 5 years, experts say

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Consumer spending of Russians in 2020 decreased by 9% compared to 2019, which is the biggest decline since 2015, according to analytical service of international audit and consulting network FinExpertiza.

"Russians in 2020 spent an average of 26,900 rubles per month purchasing goods and services. Compared to the pre-pandemic year, consumer spending decreased by 9%, taking into account inflation, this was the biggest fall over the past five years. Russians have moderated their spending by 1,680 rubles per month, or 20,200 rubles for a whole year," the study said.

Over the past 20 years, Russians' spending fell most significantly in 2015 - then, taking into account peak inflation, consumer spending fell by 10.2%.

According to experts, the decline in public spending in the pandemic year was associated with two main factors: decline in disposable income and quarantine restrictions. The latter led to a forced reduction in spending on food and leisure activities outside, transport, services, etc. At the same time, many Russians deliberately cut expenses during the crisis, tried to form savings and set aside money for a rainy day, one of the most popular strategies for action was acquisition of real estate, experts pointed out.

With a decrease in household incomes by 3% (taking into account inflation), to about 35,400 rubles ($485.69) per month, consumer spending on goods and services decreased three times more - by 9% taking into account inflation to 26,900 rubles ($369.07) on average per month. In nominal terms, consumer spending has continuously grown from year to year, even during periods of crisis, while in 2020 nominal spending by population declined for the first time since at least the late 1990s. According to FinExpertiza estimates, the total expenses of the population decreased in 2020 by about 2.77 trillion rubles ($38 bln).

"Consumer spending declined more strongly in federal subjects with higher incomes of the population. And vice versa, in regions with low incomes, expenses generally did not decrease very significantly, and sometimes even increased," FinExpertiza CEO Elena Trubnikova noted.

According to her, this was due to the fact that even before the crisis, population of poor regions was very limited in consumption of goods and services, and it was almost impossible to reduce spending further. "At the same time, anti-crisis social payments from the state slightly increased incomes of residents of poor regions due to low base effect. This money was used to maintain the current level of consumption, primarily to purchase of food," Trubnikova explained.

