Covid mutation similar to the UK strain found in Russian Rostov region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, March 16./TASS/. Covid mutation similar to the UK strain was found in two patients in Russia’s southern Rostov region. They have not traveled abroad, the head of the region’s office of the Rospotrebnadzor consumer rights watchdog, Yevgeny Kovalyov, told a session of the local crisis center on Tuesday.

"We have preliminary results of changes looking like the UK strain [of coronavirus] from an infected person in the city of Shakhty and in the city of Taganrog," Kovalyov said. I once again draw your attention - these people did not travel abroad," he stressed. This gives grounds to suggest that the strain is circulating freely in the region, said the head of the region’s office of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

He also stressed that these mutations don’t complicate the illness, according to studies of the state research center for virology and biotechnology Vektor.

The Rostov Region is ranked sixth as to the number of coronavirus infections in Russia. The region reports 77,225 coronavirus infections overall, 68,564 recoveries and 3,320 coronavirus fatalities. Thirty-four people are on ventilators.