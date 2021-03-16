Clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V among HIV patients planned

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine are planned to be held among HIV patients, head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Ginzburg said during an online briefing on Tuesday.

No fatalities reported among those vaccinated with Sputnik V, says developer

"Such clinical trials were planned and they are planned currently, we just haven’t had time to implement the plans yet," he said.

Ginzburg said that the trials are likely to start in the second half of 2021.

The Sputnik V vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. It was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020, becoming the first approved COVID-19 vaccine in the world. Sputnik V is a vector vaccine based on the human adenovirus.