Moscow documents 1,533 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Moscow has documented 1,533 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The overall number of cases in the Russian capital has reached 1,003,280, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The daily increase rate has reached 0.15%. The day before, 1,353 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow.

In the past 24 hours, Moscow documented 57 deaths from the novel coronavirus, and the overall death toll reached 15,872.

Meanwhile, 1,475 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, with 922,899 patients recovering in Moscow in total. Currently, there are 64,509 active COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital.