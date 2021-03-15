Moscow records over 171,000 coronavirus patients over the age of 65

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Moscow has recorded over 171,000 elderly coronavirus patients since the beginning of the pandemic, the Moscow Health Department’s ambulance expert Alexei Bezymyanny said during an online conference dubbed "COVID-19. Russian and Global Experience" on Monday.

"A total of 171,281 coronavirus patients over the age of 65 have been confirmed so far, which accounts for 18% of all cases," he pointed out. "As many as 126,690 were or are being treated at home," he added.

According to the expert, 16,013 coronavirus patients over the age of 65 did not have any symptoms, 34,342 had a mild form of the disease, 19,046 contracted a moderate form of the virus and 57,289 had a severe form. As many as 60,437 elderly coronavirus patients were taken to hospitals.

Moscow has the highest number of COVID-19 cases nationwide. The city has so far recorded 1,001,747 cases, 921,424 recoveries and 15,815 deaths.