Moscow records over 1 mln COVID-19 cases since the start of pandemic

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Moscow’s COVID-19 cases reached 1,905 in the last 24 hours, while the total caseload hit more than 1 mln since the start of the pandemic, Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, the Russian capital’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 0.19%. A day earlier, some 1,600 cases were recorded.

Over the past day, as many as 55 COVID-19 patients died in Moscow, bringing the total death toll to 15,764.

Some 1,110 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, whereas the total number of recoveries has amounted to 920,388. Currently, 64,242 people are ill in Moscow.