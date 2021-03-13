Sputnik Light vaccine nearly ready for use, vaccine developer says

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Sputnik Light vaccine, which is the first dose of Sputnik V, is nearly ready for the use, Alexander Gintsburg, Director of Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, said on Saturday.

"Sputnik Light is the first dose of Sputnik V. Its separate registration is underway. This vaccine has been made. Formally, it is almost readied for the use. There is nothing to study there," he said on YouTube channel Solovyev Live.