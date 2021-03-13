Moldovan security council calls for two-week state of emergency over pandemic

CHISINAU, March 13. /TASS/. Moldova’s Supreme Security Council has recommended that the government declare a state of emergency after coronavirus cases and deaths soared in the country in recent weeks, President Maia Sandu said at a briefing after the council’s meeting on Saturday.

"Moldova’s Supreme Security Council recommends that the government and parliament declare a two-week state of emergency. The government is instructed to draw up within three days a list of restrictions, the sectors and groups of citizens subject to them, as well as compensations they will receive from the state," Sandu said.